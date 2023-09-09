Jana Sena, BJP condemn arrest of Naidu

Tirupati: BJP and Jana Sena parties have condemned the arrest of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu's arrest. BJP spokesperson G Bhanuprakash Reddy said that the arrest was against the democratic principles. This shows the dictatorial rule in the state which is not good for democracy. He said that the government is suppressing the voice of opposition and media in the state which is highly delporable.

Jana Sena party district president Kiran Royal said that arresting a senior opposition leader without proper reason and not following the law should be condemned. Arresting a man of that stature and age before sunrise is against the democratic values and a true manifestation of the autarchic rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Meanwhile, TDP cadres have come on to the streets everywhere in the district and strongly protesting. Police were trying to control them. At Chandragiri, a large number of party workers held a dharna at the main centre. In Tirupati also, party workers gathered at several areas and raised slogans against the arrest.