Rajasthan Police to focus on technology and public safety in 2026

Jaipur: Rajasthan Director General of Police Rajiv Kumar Sharma on Wednesday outlined the key priorities of the state police force for the year 2026, emphasising that the police system will be made more effective, sensitive, and technologically advanced, with public safety, crime control, and public trust at the core of its strategy.

DGP Sharma said that strict and decisive action against organised crime will be a major focus area.

Preventing crimes against women, children, and vulnerable sections of society will remain a top priority, with an emphasis on swift action and high-quality investigations.

He added that concrete steps will be taken to strengthen road safety and traffic management to reduce accidents across the state.

In view of the rising incidence of cybercrime, special focus will be placed on its prevention, along with the use of advanced technology and digital tools for effective investigation.

On the administrative front, DGP Sharma said efforts will be intensified to strengthen police–public relations through greater public participation, making the police system more transparent and trustworthy.

Operational efficiency will be enhanced through the maximum use of modern technology in policing.

He also stressed continuous efforts to improve the working conditions, welfare, and professional efficiency of police personnel.

In addition, community-oriented services will be promoted within police premises to provide a new direction to police engagement with society.

Expressing confidence, the DGP said that effective implementation of these priorities in 2026 will make the Rajasthan Police more public-friendly, efficient, and accountable, while further strengthening law and order across the state.



