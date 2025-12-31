150 kg explosive material seized in Rajasthan; two arrested

Jaipur: In a major security operation, Rajasthan Police in Tonk district seized 150 kg of explosive material (ammonium nitrate) that was being illegally transported in a car. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the case, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The seizure was made at Chirauj village on National Highway-52 under the Baroni police station area.

Police said the accused had concealed the explosive material in sacks of urea fertiliser to evade suspicion. Preliminary interrogation revealed that the consignment was to be supplied within Tonk district.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Mrityunjay Mishra said the quantity of ammonium nitrate recovered was sufficient to cause a major explosion. He added that a detailed investigation is under way to ascertain the source of the explosives and their intended end use.

According to District Special Team (DST) in-charge Omprakash Chaudhary, a police team had set up a roadblock on the highway. At around 9 a.m., a Ciaz car travelling from Bundi to Tonk was spotted carrying sacks of fertiliser.

Finding the occupants suspicious, the police team signalled the vehicle to stop. However, the occupants allegedly attempted to flee towards Chirauj village. The police chased and intercepted the car outside the village.

The accused were identified as Surendra (48) and Surendra Mochi (33), both residents of Karwar in Bundi district. Police said the duo appeared nervous during questioning.

A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of ammonium nitrate hidden in four fertiliser sacks. In addition to the explosives, police also seized 200 explosive cartridges, six bundles of safety fuse wire and approximately 1,100 metres of wire.

Police said further investigation is continuing to trace the supply chain and determine whether the explosives were intended for any criminal or terror-related activity.

In a separate incident a few days earlier, police seized a truck loaded with explosive material in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district and arrested two persons in connection with the case.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning at Trinetra Circle under the Shrinathji police station area. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Shipra Rajawat, a numberless Tata 407 truck travelling from Amet towards Nathdwara was stopped during a routine checking drive.

During the search, police recovered a large quantity of detonators, gelatin sticks and other explosive materials from the vehicle. When questioned, the driver and his companion failed to produce any valid documents or permits for transporting explosives.

Police arrested Himmat Singh (30) and Bhagwat Singh (25) in the case. Further investigation is under way to determine the source of the explosives and their intended use.



