Live
- Pawan Challenges Jagan
- Bhopal: PM Modi to virtually address BJP workers of 10 lakh booths on June 27
- EVOL' in post-production works Begins
- NASA's Curiosity snaps postcard of Martian morning, afternoon
- Double Blow for Kutch Hit by Earthquake
- Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan arrives at Kathipudi, to address public meeting
- 92% of developers using AI coding tools at work: Report
- ICC Test rankings: Rahane, Thakur make gains as Australia batters occupy top-three spots
- Jaishankar meets US NSA Jake Sullivan, discusses preparations for PM Modi's visit
- Truecaller introduces call recording for premium users on iOS, Android
Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan arrives at Kathipudi, to address public meeting
Highlights
Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan as part of Varahi Yatra has arrived at Kathipudi to address a public gathering. The actor turned politician has received...
Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan as part of Varahi Yatra has arrived at Kathipudi to address a public gathering. The actor turned politician has received a warm welcome from the cadre and the public all through his way from Annavaram to Kathipudi.
Pawan Kalyan was seen waving the hands to the fans and cadre on the road giving sense of Euphoria to the fans. It remains to be seen how Pawan Kalyan would address the gathering and take on the YSRCP government.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS