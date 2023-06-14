Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan arrives at Kathipudi, to address public meeting

Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan as part of Varahi Yatra has arrived at Kathipudi to address a public gathering. The actor turned politician has received a warm welcome from the cadre and the public all through his way from Annavaram to Kathipudi.

Pawan Kalyan was seen waving the hands to the fans and cadre on the road giving sense of Euphoria to the fans. It remains to be seen how Pawan Kalyan would address the gathering and take on the YSRCP government.