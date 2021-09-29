Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan arrives in Mangalagiri to hold a state-wide party meeting

The Tollywood actor and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan reached Gannavaram Airport on Wednesday and was escorted out of the airport by police amid tight security. He later went to the Mangalagiri Jana Sena office in his vehicle. Earlier, the police have obstructed Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan's fans at Gannavaram airport as they tried to enter the airport to welcome Pawan Kalyan.



As part of security reasons, the police refused to allow them to enter and blocked the national highway. Every vehicle on the airport premises is thoroughly inspected.

It is known that Pawan Kalyan's remarks against the YSRCP government during the recent 'Republic' movie pre-release event have become the talk of the town. On the other hand, several AP ministers also criticised Pawan Kalyan over his remarks. In the wake of these developments, the police, led by Eastern ACP Vijaypal, made arrangements to ensure that no untoward incidents took place on the way to the airport.

On the other hand, AP Deputy Chief Minister Narayanaswamy said Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan was no stature to criticise YSRCP and CM Jagan. He alleged that Pawan Kalyan tried to join YSRCP. Narayanaswamy visited Th

Tirumala during the VIP inaugural darshan and later spoke to the media and said that Pawan Kalyan could not tolerate the development programs carried out by the state government.