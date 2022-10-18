Jana Sena chief says AP development is more for Telangana

Mangalagiri: Jana Sena supremo Pawan Kalyan told the Telangana cadre that the development of Andhra Pradesh is more important to Telangana or else the sacrifices of Srikantha Chary will go in vain.

Addressing the gathering, Pawan Kalyan asked the cadre to choose either seven or fourteen seats in Telangana and two or more parliament seats.

He further added that he will start his yatra from Kondagattu in Telangana. He added that Jana Sena should raise the victory flag in Andhra Pradesh. The words of Pawan Kalyan enhanced the enthusiasm among the party cadre and raised slogans in support of Jana Sena.