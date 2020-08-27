Jana Sena flays government over delay in payment of annuity

Vijayawada: Jana Sena described the government delay in the payment of annual lease amount to farmers as unfair.

Jana Sena supremo Pawan Kalyan in a statement here on Wednesday recalled that as per the agreement, the annual lease amount must be paid to every farmer in April. He said that the State government violated the agreement last year also. It has thrown the farming community into a state of confusion on whether they would get the money or not for the second consecutive year by delaying the payment of lease amount.

The government has to pay Rs 189.7 crore to these farmers this year. The lease amount has to be increased to Rs 3,000 per acre of dry land and Rs 5,000 per acre for wetland. The agreement the CRDA entered with the farmers must be honoured. The farmers requested the officials concerned to pay the lease amount within the scheduled time during the tough period of corona.