Jana Sena leader Pothina Mahesh joins YSRCP in presence of YS Jagan

Former Jana Sena leader Pothina Mahesh, along with former MLAs Pamulu Rajeshwari and Ramesh Reddy, have joined the YSRCP amid the ongoing election in Andhra Pradesh. The trio officially joined the ruling party in the state on Wednesday morning in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

CM Jagan welcomed the new members into the YSRCP fold, inviting them to support the party in the upcoming elections. It is worth noting that Potina Mahesh had recently made serious allegations against Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan before resigning from the party.

This unexpected move has caused a stir in the political landscape of Andhra Pradesh as the YSRCP continues to attract a significant influx of supporters ahead of the elections. It remains to be seen how these new additions will impact the political scenario in the state as the election campaigns intensify.