Live
- Inconvenience caused to Pakistani passengers after PM, CM deplane at Lahore
- Woman smothers two children to death in Karnataka, arrested
- IPL 2024: 'That wasn’t even a short delivery, Nitish just picked it up well', says RP Singh on youngster’s six off Rabada
- Calcutta HC orders court-monitored CBI probe into Sandeshkhali land grabbing, extortion cases
- Close shave for Maha Congress chief as truck hits car; Nana Patole smells a plot
- Man killed by wild elephant in northern Laos
- BJP fields SS Ahluwalia from Asansol
- World Athletics introduces prize money for Olympic gold medallists
- Group of TDP workers in Chinnagottigallu mandal joins YSRCP
- NDA candidates in K'taka meet Vokkaliga seer in Bengaluru, take blessings
Just In
Jana Sena leader Pothina Mahesh joins YSRCP in presence of YS Jagan
Former Jana Sena leader Pothina Mahesh, along with former MLAs Pamulu Rajeshwari and Ramesh Reddy, have joined the YSRCP amid the ongoing election in...
Former Jana Sena leader Pothina Mahesh, along with former MLAs Pamulu Rajeshwari and Ramesh Reddy, have joined the YSRCP amid the ongoing election in Andhra Pradesh. The trio officially joined the ruling party in the state on Wednesday morning in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
CM Jagan welcomed the new members into the YSRCP fold, inviting them to support the party in the upcoming elections. It is worth noting that Potina Mahesh had recently made serious allegations against Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan before resigning from the party.
This unexpected move has caused a stir in the political landscape of Andhra Pradesh as the YSRCP continues to attract a significant influx of supporters ahead of the elections. It remains to be seen how these new additions will impact the political scenario in the state as the election campaigns intensify.