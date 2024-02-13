Jana Sena leader Reddy Appalanaidu flays YSRCP govt.

Reddy Appalanaidu criticized Jagan Reddy and the YCP government, accusing them of exploiting the people and not being fit to interact with them. He mentioned how the government is imposing excessive electricity charges and high fees for essential services, causing difficulty for the common people. Appalanaidu also highlighted the government's failure to support the poor and provide timely subsidies to the agricultural sector.

He claimed that businesses in the state are closing down and that the government is following an exploitative system. Appalanaidu stated that the people are ready to remove Jaganmohan Reddy from power. He also discussed the upcoming public meeting to be held by Janasena party president Pawan Kalyan in Eluru and outlined the route for his road show. Various Janasena leaders were present at the meeting.