- 20 families joins in TDP in Kadiri
- Manne Subbareddy gives warm welcome to Nara Lokesh
- Huge applause for ‘Viduthalai’ team at IFFR
- TDP senior leaders praise Chandrababu, refers him to development
- Key Interim Budget Announcements - 2024
- Here is BS Maqbool program schedule for the day
- Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao Inaugurates KISAN Agri Show 2024
- District Sub Committee meeting in Maternal and Infant Mortality held
- YSRCP Kadiri in-charge Maqbool calls YSRCP to gear up for elections
- Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy to break the ground for development works
Jana Sena leader Reddy Appalanaidu says people lost faith in YSRCP
Reddy Appala Naidu, a member of the Janasena Party, visited the fire station in the 32nd division of Amina Peta, Eluru. He was welcomed by a large crowd of people who have lost faith in the YCP government. Naidu expressed his disappointment with the lack of development in the Eluru constituency during the YCP's rule. He also accused the Pulivendula faction of implementing policies that have terrorized the people of Denduluru.
As a representative of the Janasena Party, Naidu warned against the manipulation of votes and promised to bring a better system to address issues such as the lack of fresh water and sewage water in the Aminapet area. Naidu emphasized that the Janasena Party has always supported the people and will continue to do so in the future. Several party leaders and local residents participated in the event.