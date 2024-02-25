Jana Sena leader went on a hunger strike in protest of not getting a ticket

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: As TDP leader Jyotula Nehru was selected as a candidate for Jaggampeta constituency as part of the alliance of TDP, Jana Sena, Jaggampeta Jana Sena in-charge Patamsetty Suryachandra went on a hunger strike. He alleged that he was not allotted a seat because he was poor. He made it clear that the hunger strike would continue until he was allotted a ticket. The Suryachandra couple stayed at the Durgamma temple in Atchuthapuram from Saturday night. He was initiated there.

He took up the padayatra with his followers and activists from Goonada of Jaggampeta mandal to Atchutapuram Saturday night. Tension flared when he reached Pentapalli village of Gokavaram mandal and announced that he would commit suicide at the Durgamma temple in Atchutapuram. With this, the police stopped his march. There the police surrounded and stopped the yatra. During the scuffle with the police, Suryachandra lost consciousness and recovered after a while. However, Suryachandra continued his Padayatra till Atchutapuram. Speaking on this occasion, he said that he is not angry with Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan. Pawan is like God to him, he said. He said that he has strengthened the Janasena party in the constituency since 2019. He said that his ambition was damaged when he was denied a seat.

He also said that he respects the Janasena-TDP alliance and supports Jaggampeta MLA candidate Jyotula Nehru.

He said that he had served as Sarpanch in TDP thrice and joined Jana Sena because he did not like the policies of TDP. Pawan Kalyan's call to change the system is ideal for him. But he questioned how the system would change if the poor were not given seats.