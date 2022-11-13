Jana Sena leaders receives backlash from TIDCO houses beneficiaries in Mangalagiri

The Jana Sena has launched agitation programs across the state on the 12th, 13th and 14th of this month, alleging that corruption is taking place in connection with the houses being constructed by the government. As part of this programme, Jana Sena leaders are visiting Jagananna Colonies and carrying out protest activities and is questioning about the irregularities taking place in relation to the colonies.

However, the locals blocked Jana Sena ranks that went to inspect TIDCO houses in Mangalagiri. Jana Sena workers went to Jagananna Nagar in Mangalagiri to inspect the houses. On this occasion they were stopped by the beneficiaries of TIDCO houses and stated that the government is building houses with all the facilities for them and asked why Jana Sena is resorting to politics. They raised slogans demanding that the Jana Sena workers leave the colony immediately.

A tense situation arose due to the conflict between the beneficiaries and the Jana Sena workers. After this, the police entered and pacified the beneficiaries and sent the Janasena workers away from there. Jana Sena is organising a program to inspect the houses being constructed by the government for the poor across the state under the name Jagananna Colonies Pedalandariki Kannillu. After inspecting the houses, Janasena started a digital campaign to post the photos and videos taken there on social media using the hashtag #JaganannaMosam.