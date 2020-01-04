Jana Sena MLA Rapaka Varaprasad justifies three capitals, says all regions will develop

Jana Sena's only MLA Rapaka Varaprasad once again defended chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's announcement of the proposal of three capitals in Andhra Pradesh. The MLA who visited Tirumala to offer prayers on Saturday morning responded to a query raised by media spokespersons. MLA Rapaka backs the proposal of three capitals decision. He alleged that Hyderabad is the only district which was developed in united Andhra Pradesh and the rest were neglected.

The MLA has said that he would stand by CM for a good cause which is implementing special welfare schemes for all the sections of people. He believes that the proposal of three capitals would develop all regions equally. He accused the previous TDP government of forcibly encroaching on farmers lands.

However, he requested the government to address the concerns of Ammavati farmers.