Jana Sena party celebrated its 11th foundation day in Eluru constituency, with a flag unveiling ceremony at the party office. Led by Eluru Janasena Incharge Reddy Appala Naidu and Joint West Godavari District Representative B.V. Raghavaiah Chaudhary, the event was attended by Janasena leaders, activists, and heroic women.

Speaking at the event, Reddy Appala Naidu extended best wishes on behalf of Janasena President Pawan Kalyan to the party's soldiers, heroic women, and leaders. He emphasized Pawan Kalyan's vision of bringing about a significant change in politics and urged everyone in the party to work hard towards this goal.

Highlighting the importance of strengthening the party, Naidu called for a revolution in politics to realize Pawan Kalyan's ambitions and principles. He urged activists to work for ideologies and strive towards a better future for upcoming generations.

The event was also graced by District Joint Secretary Obilishetty Shravan Gupta, City Presidents Nagireddy Kashi Naresh, General Secretary Saridi Rajesh, and other prominent leaders and officials of the party. Media Incharge Janasena Ravi, Treasurer Paidi Lakshmana Rao, and several other leaders were also present at the celebration.

The Janasena party members vowed to stand united and work towards achieving Pawan Kalyan's aspirations for a brighter future for the country.









