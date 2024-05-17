Jagan will take oath as CM on June 9: Botcha

Vijayawada: The voters had immense trust in the words of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and they came in droves to vote for YSRCP, said minister for education Botcha Satyanarayana.

Addressing the media at his residence here on Thursday, the minister said that they asked the people to vote for their party if they really believed that the party manifesto was benefited them. The people were also assured that all the welfare programmes would continue.

The minister announced that Jagan Mohan Reddy would take oath as the chief minister at Visakhapatnam on June 9 after the vote counting was completed on June 4. All people want Jagan to become the chief minister, he said.

He alleged that TDP had been indulging in violence since they knew they lost the election.

He said that they would never take law into their hands. “Had the Chief Minister ordered retaliation, the situation would be different.”

Referring to the higher percentage of polling, he said that it means that there was awareness among people on the welfare programmes undertaken by the YSRCP government.

The minister asserted that people never believe Chandrababu Naidu again.

He came down heavily on the Opposition parties for ‘misleading people’ on the AP Land Titling Act.

The fee reimbursement had reached the students on Thursday and Asara scheme benefits also reached the sisters. All the benefits would reach the accounts of the beneficiaries in four days, he said. MP Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, former minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani), minister Merugu Nagarjuna were also present.