MyVoice: Views of our readers 17th May 2024

Jagan’s win will trigger migration to TS

All parties after election in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are guaranteeing their win with maximum number of seats. Particularly, in AP the fight is between YSRCP and BJP-NDA alliance. It can also be said that it is exactly between Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chandrababu Naidu. People are desirous of a change of guard. But some political astrologers say Jagan may retain power. In that case, most of Andhraites will further migrate to Telangana districts, mainly to Hyderabad seeking avenues for employment. Right now more than one-third population in Telangana hails from AP. More than 80 per cent recorded voting in AP will play a vital role in deciding the fate of any party. Buying of votes by parties concerned is another piece of devaluing and demolition of our big democracy.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Ease burden on schoolchildren

To address students’ health problems caused due to more weight of their school bags, the school education department reduced thickness of papers in the text books recently. Heavy school bags can have negative effects on children’s health. Carrying a heavy bag can lead to pain and discomfort in the neck, shoulders, and back, as well as strain on the spine and posture problems. Additionally, it can cause muscle imbalances, headaches, and fatigue. So, the reduction in paper thickness would significantly reduce students’ bags but not affect the content meant for the vested interest at all.

Raju Kolluru, Kakinada

Modi should shun religious politics

In a rare moment and mood, Prime Minister Narendra Modi candidly stated that if he does Hindu-Muslim (divide) politics he won’t be fit for politics. It is hard to believe his clarification that he never meant Muslims by his reference to ’infiltrators’ and ‘those with more children’. Ideally, he should graciously admit his ‘mistake’ and retract his words. He should openly state that he will no more use anti-Muslim terminology and tropes. It was interesting to hear from him that he grew up in a multi-religious milieu. He reminisced about Eid and Muharram. We hope and expect that he keeps his present vow not to play the ‘Hindu-Muslim’ card.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Congress making it easy for Modi

Some serious mistakes by the Congress alliance during the 2024 election period are very glaring. Talking of X-ray machines and wealth redistribution is a major mistake. Talking of inheritance tax is outdated and out modelled. Talking of Pakistan and the atom bomb and talking of Pulwama can be fodder for our old enemy. The talk of not allowing CAA is only on paper. Talking of religion-based reservation is just a stunt. Talking of eradicating Sanatana Dharma is only a daydream. Talking of reinstating Article 370 is not fun. Narendra Modi is milking these in his Hindi heartland speeches.

Dorai Ramani Suresh, Ghaziabad

EC fails miserably in Andhra Pradesh

It appears that the Election Commission both failed miserably in conducting Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh in a smooth way. Changing of 21 officers just a week in advance of the elections created the problem because these officers do not know anything about the AP situation. They did not behave in an impartial way. Both the Chief Election Commissioner & EC are responsible for the situation in AP. There was no law and order problem from 2019 till the day of election. At least now they should open their eyes and ensure that counting takes place in a fair way and prevent any untoward incidents during the counting process.

Sambasiva Rao Choda, Hyderabad

***

Andhra Pradesh has recorded highest voter turnout i.e., 81 per cent in ongoing General elections. It’s good for democracy to have a majority of voters voice their choice. The active participation of people especially women and youth showing interest in the key democratic excercise, bearing the brunt of long queues and scorching heat, is itself a good sign for country. The only cause of concern is post poll violence. The EC and authorities concerned could have dealt it with sternly. It’s also a moment to cherish to learn that Srinagar too witnessed higher polling percentage than ever before.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

***

This time AP registered 81.86% polling that included both postal ballot and home voting (1.2%). On the whole 26 lakh more voters exercised their franchise than 2019 elections. The fate of contestents will be out on June 4. Meanwhile, each party is claiming better chances of winning. In fact, this type of huge turn out is restricted only to local body elections. But registering high turnout is very rare in general elections. However it is a good omen for the democracy.

Pratapa Reddy Y, Tiruvuru, NTR dt, AP