AP government releases funds to welfare schemes

Vijayawada: The state government released funds for various welfare schemes through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) on Thursday. It released Rs 1,480 crore toward Asara scheme and Rs 502 crore towards fee reimbursement scheme.

It may be noted that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu wrote letter to Governor requesting for immediate release of funds under DBT towards various welfare schemes. It is said that the Governor issued orders directing the officials of finance department to release funds under DBT without any delay.

Naidu in his letter addressed to Governor on May 14 stated that the YSRCP government was violating model code of conduct, released large amount of funds to contractors by withholding release of funds for the welfare schemes under DBT. He requested the Governor to direct the chief secretary and finance secretary to take care of the committed programmes under DBT and other welfare schemes by releasing funds.

Meanwhile, YSRCP leaders alleged that the TDP hatched a conspiracy to stop release of funds for welfare schemes by complaining to Election Commission. The AP government filed petition in court before polls seeking permission to release funds. But court said funds can be credited after polling only. But the state government released funds two days after the polls.