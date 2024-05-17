  • Menu
Paderu: Collector M Vijaya Sunitha inspects strong rooms

Collector and District Election officer M Vijaya Sunitha inspecting strong rooms in the government degree college in Paderu on Thursday
Collector and District Election officer M Vijaya Sunitha inspecting strong rooms in the government degree college in Paderu on Thursday

Paderu (ASR District): District collector and Election Officer M Vijaya Sunitha inspected the strong rooms set up in the Government Degree College in...

Paderu (ASR District): District collector and Election Officer M Vijaya Sunitha inspected the strong rooms set up in the Government Degree College in Paderu, Alluri Sitaramaraju district on Thursday.

She inspected the rooms where the EVMs of Araku Assembly Constituency and Paderu Assembly Constituency are kept.

She instructed officials to ensure that the CC cameras installed there are constantly working properly. Security personnel should act vigilantly. Strict measures should be taken to prevent others from entering the premises of the degree college.

Returning Officers of Paderu and Araku Assembly Constituencies, Joint Collector Bhavna Pasishta, ITDA Project Officer V Abhishek and others accompanied her.

