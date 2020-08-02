Jana Sena party decides to fight legally in courts against three capitals

The Jana Sena party is of the view that there is no complete popular support for the decentralisation of Andhra Pradesh capital. Jana Sena held a teleconference on the current political developments and capital issue in Andhra Pradesh and mourned the death of those killed in the Visakhapatnam Hindustan Shipyard accident. Jana Sena party in a statement said that the time has come to move courts over three capital bills as there is no scope to agitate in the covid times.

"Thousands of acres have been handed over to the government by Amaravati farmers. If the government changes its capital, the people will have no confidence in the government," he said. The meeting was attended by party leaders Nadendla Manohar, Naga Babu, Thota Chandrasekhar and PAC members.

At the meeting, Jana Sena leader Nagababu said, "Farmers have given lands as per the agreement with the government. If land acquisition is carried out how the people will give lands? Jana Sena has been following the same policy from the beginning in terms of capital, " he said.

On the other hand, Nadendla Manohar criticized the decision to move the capital as a personal agenda of YSRCP and not a government decision. He recalled that the YSRCP's allegations of land irregularities in the capital Amaravati and asked why they have not been prosecuted and punished?