Jana Sena party should keep distance from Chandrababu: Kodali Nani

Gudivada: Gudivada MLA Kodali Nani has warned TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu's supporters and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan supporters are attacking them. Those who support Chandrababu will face severe consequences and made to stand on the road.

Speaking to the media on Monday, he said that if the TDP leader is believed, the Janasena will suffer the same fate as NTR. If the TDP script is implemented, they will face it head on. He appealed Pawan to keep the thieves aside.

He said that he tried many times to tell this matter to Pawan Kalyan and even though he tried to talk together, he could not get an appointment. It is certain that Pawan will be used. He said that Chandrababu knows how to use it and keep it aside. Chandrababu, who was in the Congress party, came into TDP holding NTR's legs and then cheated him.

Chandrababu said that he would complete the projects if he was given the power, and he denied what he did when he was in power for 14 years. He said that after enjoying power in TDP and Congress for 40 years, now he is gossiping. Many projects were built when YS was in power.

Since Polavaram is a national project, the Centre should built, but why did Chandrababu take it into his hands.

He said that Chandrababu is over seventy years old and his mind is not working.