Jana Sena slams govt for failing to help victims

Tirupati: Jana Sena Party (JSP) political affairs committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar slammed the YSRCP government for failing to provide relief and rehabilitation to the families affected in the deluge following the Annamayya project dam breach in Rajampeta and Nandalur mandals even one year after the calamity.

Manohar, speaking to the media at Renigunta airport while on his way to Rajampeta on Friday, said that though one year passed not even a single assurance given by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to the affected at the time of his visit last year to the deluge devastated areas under Annamayya project in the two mandals, were fulfilled.

Jagan assured to construct houses to the victims, whose houses were washed away, compensation of Rs 12,500 per acre to the farmers for crop damage and also compensation to those whose fields faced sand casting in the deluge inundating thousands of acres fields and job to the youth of all the affected families in the two mandals but none of them was implemented so far, he sad informing that his party leaders led by him embarked on visiting the affected people to remind the government its failure to provide succour to the affected even after a year of the deluge. Even waiving of Dwacra and crop loans of the affected were not implemented so far, he said affirming that the Jana Sainiks will not rest till justice is done to the affected.

He reminded that it was his party activists and women members who reached the affected a day after the deluge occurred on the nights of November18-19, exactly a year back, provided relief materials, including foodgrains, food packets, medicines, visiting door to door in the affected villages but CM Jagan Mohan Reddy took 10 days to visit the affected areas to meet the people at a distance, in December first week.

Reacting to the filing of cases against party workers, he said that bowing to the pressure from ruling party leaders irked over the Jana Sainiks exposing the failures of government and MLAs, police were foisting false cases and arresting leaders including in Tirupati. "The party will continue exposing government failures and activists will not be afraid of cases or attacks from ruling party leaders," he asserted.

Answering a question on the media reports on party chief Pawan Kalyan's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that party leaders and cadres believe what he (Pawan) disclosed in public about his discussions on various state issues with PM and the meeting will bear fruit for the benefit of the state and people. The party is not ready to give the details of the discussions as the party or its chief are averse to derive political mileage from such meetings, he said brushing aside the speculations on the meeting.

He also refused to comment on BJP state chief Somu Veerraju's remarks on family parties and BJP and JSP alliance.