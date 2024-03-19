Jana Sena stages protest for Vijayawada West ticket

A protest program was held at the Nehru Bomma Centre led by West Jana Sena youth to advocate for allotting the Vijayawada West Constituency Assembly seat to the late Jana Sena West in-charge Venkata Mahesh.

Following the program, participants took to the streets in a rally and paid their respects to the statue of Potti Sriramulu at Samarang Chowk.

The protest was conducted peacefully, with demonstrators expressing their support for their cause.















































