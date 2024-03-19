Live
- First ever golf camp organised for school children in picturesque hills of Uttarakhand
- India U23s should play according to senior team’s needs, says head coach Naushad Moosa
- RLJP chief Pashupati Kumar Paras resigns as Union Minister
- How to set effective goals for the future
- China stocks fall on worries over deepening property crisis
- Indian SaaS startups poised to create 100 new AI unicorns: Report
- Delhi Capitals' newcomers raring to go in IPL 2024
- 'Repeating baseless arguments': India responds to China on Arunachal
- SC adjourns hearing on petition against Naidu's bail in Skill case
- 'Freak training incident', says Behrendorff after being ruled out of IPL with injury
Jana Sena stages protest for Vijayawada West ticket
A protest program was held at the Nehru Bomma Centre led by West Jana Sena youth to advocate for allotting the Vijayawada West Constituency Assembly seat to the late Jana Sena West in-charge Venkata Mahesh.
Following the program, participants took to the streets in a rally and paid their respects to the statue of Potti Sriramulu at Samarang Chowk.
The protest was conducted peacefully, with demonstrators expressing their support for their cause.
