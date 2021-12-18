Jana Sena to conduct digital campaign against VSP sale

Amaravati: Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan said the party will conduct a digital campaign to protect Visakha Steel Plant (VSP) on January 18,19 and 20. In the campaign, the main focus will be against the privatisation of the steel plant.

In a statement here on Friday, the Jana Sena chief alleged that the YSRCP is escaping from the issue by blaming the Centre without raising its voice in support of the steel plant, though it has 151 legislators and 22 Lok Sabha members.

He said the YSRCP and TDP MPs should raise the issue in the ongoing Parliament session to protect the steel plant by holding placards. He urged people to appeal to the MPs through social media platforms to inform the Parliament that the Visakha Ukku' is the right of the Andhra people apart from stopping the privatisation of the steel plant. The digital campaign will be launched tagging the state MPs from 10 am on January 18.

Pawan said though there are differences among the parties in the political arena, every party's goal at the end is serving the people and protection of the Visakha steel plant is the responsibility of every Andhrite.

He said as part of their responsibility, the Jana Sena leaders will display placards raising slogans against the privatisation of steel plant and extend support to the workers and their families. He said the YSRCP MPs must stand in the forefront in the Parliament and stall the move to privatise the steel plant. Since it was the industry that was achieved after many sacrifices, the Centre should be told that it should reconsider the disinvestment issue.