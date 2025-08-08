Banaganapalle: Road sand buildings, Investments, and Infrastructure minister B C Janardhan Reddy assured farmers in Nandyal district that the state government is fully committed to ensuring timely and adequate supply of urea. Addressing a review meeting with district agriculture officials here on Thursday, the minister clarified that there is no real shortage of urea, and that recent concerns are the result of artificial scarcity triggered by panic buying and hoarding by some farmers.

Janardhan Reddy stated that early monsoon rains and the proactive release of irrigation water this year have led to an unexpected surge in agricultural activity across the district. As a result, apprehensive farmers purchased urea in quantities exceeding their actual requirement, creating temporary supply constraints. He appealed to the farming community to procure urea based strictly on crop needs, cautioning that over-purchasing not only disrupts the distribution system but also deprives fellow farmers of timely access to fertilizers.

Taking proactive steps, the minister discussed the matter with state agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu and requested the immediate release of 10,000 metric tonnes of urea for Nandyal district. Responding positively, Atchannaidu assured that the supply would be arranged promptly.

Janardhan Reddy reiterated that there is no need for farmers to panic or believe in rumours about fertiliser scarcity. He emphasised that the coalition government is fully accountable for ensuring uninterrupted fertilizer availability to all farmers in the state.

According to official estimates, crop cultivation in the district has significantly increased this year. With early rains recorded in May and June, extensive sowing of maize, green gram, and soybean took place across divisions such as Nandikotkur, Atmakur, and Allagadda.

As of the first week of August, crops have been sown across 161,919 hectares out of the normal 238,453 hectares, marking an increase of nearly 55,000 hectares compared to the same period last year. Paddy cultivation is expected to reach 75,000 hectares, about 15,000 hectares more than average. The review meeting was attended by district agriculture officer Venkateswarlu, Kovelakuntla ADA Sudhakar, Nandyal ADA Anjaneyulu, and agriculture officers from Banaganapalle, Kovelakuntla, and Sanjamala mandals.