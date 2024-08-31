Japanese know-how for green drive: CM

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the TDP-led NDA government in the state has taken upon itself an ambitious task to spread greenery by as much as 50 per cent in all districts. He regretted that the nature-friendly programme was not promoted well by the previous government. He said the government set a target of planting one crore saplings during the Vanamahotsavam this year.

Addressing students, their parents and local people after launching the Vanamahotsavam programme at Mangalagiri, along with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, the Chief Minister said the five-year rule of YSRCP wreaked havoc on Rishikonda where sages had meditated. Besides, trees were cut on all roads whenever the then Chief Minister travelled. Lakes and tanks were also destroyed with ruling party collusion, he said. The CM announced that their government would consider the adoption of the Japanese Miyawaki method as suggested by Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan. Under the system, saplings will be planted in a hectare of land in all the assembly constituencies in the state to create mini forest hubs. The latest technology, including the deployment of drones, would be used to develop thick forest cover even in such a short space.

Naidu alleged that natural resources worth Rs 19,000 crore were looted during the past five years. He said the previous government encouraged redsanders smugglers and ruined Ravvalakonda in Kurnool district. He said it was unfortunate that some police officers including those of the IPS cadre bowed to the diktats of the YSRCP government. He said the case of extreme harassment of the Mumbai-based actress Kadambari Jetwani was an example of it. It was a matter of shame, he felt.

In all, 32 community-based eco tourism hubs would be developed as part of efforts to transform the state into Haritandhra Pradesh and the government would also act tough against the forest smugglers using modern equipment like drones to track their movements, informed the CM.

He called upon the students to make it a habit to plant saplings on all occasions like birthdays or anniversaries in the name of their mothers and take up the responsibility to protect them so that the green cover can be increased in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said that new methods should be followed to improve green cover in the state. He said that plantations should be taken up in a big way to protect the environment for the sake of future generations.