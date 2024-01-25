Jayaho BC organised in Parigi under auspices of BK Parthasarathy

On the advise of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Janasena Party President Pawan Kalyan, TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh Garu, and Telugu Desam Party President Atchennaidu, Jayaho BC program took place at Biralingeswara Kalyana Mandapam in the center of Penukonda Constituency in Parigi mandal. The program was organized under the leadership of Constituency Incharge BK Parthasarathy and the President of the District BC Cell, Kuntimadi Rangaiah.

During the program, tributes were paid to NTR, Jyoti Bapule, and Ambedkar's portraits. Parthasarathy garu spoke about how the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy made many promises to the BCs before the election but failed to fulfill them after coming to power. He criticized the YCP representatives for committing murders and attacks on BCs, despite the Telugu Desam government's support for them. Parthasarathy garu urged all BC members in the constituency to think and vote wisely in the upcoming elections, emphasizing that BCs should be given due priority when Telugu Desam Party comes to power again.

He highlighted the high population of BCs and the potential harm they could face if someone like Jaganmohan Reddy remains in power. He called for unity among all parties to remove Jaganmohan Reddy's anarchic rule and bring back Chandrababu Naidu, who is known for development and welfare. Ambika Lakshminarayana, former MLC and Telugu Desam Party Vice President Gundamala Tippeswamy, State Telugu Desam Party Kummara, Vakkaliga, Janasena party leaders Suresh, and other party members attended the program.











