Jayaho BC program held in Visakha North constituency

The Jayaho BC program was organized today at the social building in Shiva Shankara Rajaka Colony, under the guidance of Visakha North Constituency In-Charge, Shri Vijay Babu. This event was organized on the orders of Telugu Desam Party National President, Mr. Nara Chandrababu Naidu, and former Ministers Visakha North Constituency Honorary Legislator, Mr. Ganta Srinivasa Rao.

MLC Sri Duvwarapu Rama Rao and Visakha North Constituency Observer, Rajan Ramesh, participated in the program as the chief guests.

Several leaders and activists from the Visakha Parliamentary BC Cell also attended the program. These included Visakha Parliamentary BC Cell President Tammina Vijay Kumar, Secretary Anusuri Madhu, as well as ward presidents, secretaries, and other party members.

The event saw the presence of Visakha Parliamentary Party Women Secretary Golagani Saujanya, State Party Minority Cell Secretary Sheikh Babji, Visakha Parliamentary Party Secretary Palishetti Appanna, and several other members of the party.

Numerous senior leaders, including former corporator Polamarshetty Srinivasa Rao and leaders Sanapala Keerthy, also attended the program.

Overall, the event was attended by a large number of BC leaders, activists, and supporters from the Visakha North Constituency.





Delete Edit



