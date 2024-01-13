The Jayaho BC program was organized at the Gurdwara Junction in the Visakha North Constituency today. The program was conducted under the guidance of Shri Vijay Babu, the Visakha North Constituency In-Charge, on the instructions of Telugu Desam Party National President, Mr. Nara Chandrababu Naidu, and former Ministers Visakha North Constituency Honorary Legislator, Mr. Ganta Srinivasa Rao.





Several party leaders and activists attended the event, including Visakha Parliamentary Party BC Cell President Vijay Kumar, Visakha North Constituency 14th Ward President Gompa Dharmarao, 25th Ward President Nammi Ravikumar, Visakha Parliamentary Party Different Talents Section President Issarapu Vasu, District Party Women Secretary Issarapu Venkatalakshmi, Visakha Parliamentary Party Telugu Youth Secretary P Dhanaji Goud, Visakha Parliamentary Party Organizing Secretary Akkireddy Jagadish, 42nd Ward President Kannam Venkataramana Rao, 43rd Ward President Boddeti Mohan, Telugu Youth Satish, 24th Ward Secretary Kottana Demudu Babu, 45th Ward President Bharanikana Raju, State BC Cell Secretary Lu Vara, son Seeram Rajesh, Cities Committee Anjalidevi, Satish Kumar, Constituency BC Leaders, activists, and fans.