- Lakhs take part in DYFI's human chain protest in Kerala against Centre's neglect
Jayaho BC rally held in Puttaparthi mandal under TDP leader Palle Raghunath Reddy
As part of the Jayaho BC program, the Jayaho BC bike rally organised by Telugu brothers of Puttaparthi Mandal under the leadership of former minister Dr. Palle Raghunath Reddy from Satyamma temple in Puttaparthi Nagar Panchayat on Saturday.
This bike rally held at Karnatakagepalli, Vengalamma Cheruvu, Cherlopalli, Kambalaparthi, Bonthalapalli, Satarlapalli Gangireddypalli, Pedaballi, Kotlapalli, Paipalli, Battalapalli, Kappala Banda, Mamillakunta Cross, Super Hospital, Brahmanapalli, Enumulapalli, MMORVO Office, Puttaparthi Ganesh Circle, Chitravathi Road Puttaparthi in The bike rally went up to the Telugu Desam Party office.
A large number of Telugu Desam Party leaders, activists and fans participated in the rally along with former Minister Palle Raghunath Reddy.