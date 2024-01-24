JBNP to strengthen in Uttarandhra

SRIKAKULAM: Jai Bharat National Party (JBNP) to be strengthened in Uttarandhra region, said the party Uttarandhra convener, Jaidev Injarapu.



He was appointed as convener by the party president, V.V.LaxmiNarayana. In a press release here on Tuesday Jaidev explained that Uttarandhra region needs non-conventional and non-traditional parties as all the traditional and conventional parties are neglected this region. He said that the JBNP is a party of intellectuals to ignite people’s minds and prepare them for a change in coming elections, he added.

Jaidev expressed gratitude to the party president, V.V.Lakshmi Narayana and state general secretary, Pathina Venkata Rama Rao for his appointment as convener for Uttarandhra.