JC Prabhakar Reddy in police custody over SC and ST atrocity case, being quizzed

Former Tadipatri MLA and TDP senior leader JC Prabhakar Reddy was again taken into custody by the police today. Police who brought JC Prabhakar from Kadapa Central Jail to Anantapur amid heavy security are investigating in the SC and ST atrocity case from 8 am today. He was brought to the III Town Police station after undergoing a medical examination at the Anantapur Government Hospital. Tadipatri DSP Srinivasan is investigating Prabhakar Reddy. He will be shifted to Kadapa Jail at 5 pm today after the questioning.

The SC and ST Sessions Court allowed JC Prabhakar Reddy to be questioned in the presence of his counsel till 5 pm on Sunday. On the 6th of this month, he was released on bail in a case of illegal registration of vehicles. However, he was later arrested again after foul mouthing a police officer while he was interrupted. A case has been registered against him at the Tadipatri Rural Police Station for allegedly insulting the Circle Inspector in the name of caste. Police are investigating Prabhakar Reddy in connection with the case today.

Prabhakar Reddy and his son Asmith Reddy secured spent 50 days in the Kadapa sub-jail for the alleged violation of Transport ruled by transforming BS III vehicals into BS IV. It remains to be seen whether JC Prabhakar Reddy would get the bail in the SC and ST case.