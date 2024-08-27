JC Prabhakar Reddy Issues Warning Against Illegal Sand Smuggling

Tadipatri Municipal Chairman and former MLA, JC Prabhakar Reddy, raised alarms over the ongoing issue of illegal sand smuggling within his constituency. The TDP leader issued a stern warning to those involved in the illicit transport of sand, emphasizing that he does not want such activities occurring under his watch.

During the video released on Tuesday, Reddy revealed that around 25 individuals close to him are allegedly engaged in sand smuggling operations. "Stop this work, I don't want sand smuggling in my constituency," he asserted.

Reddy, who has served his constituency for five years, stated that while he is open to supporting individuals in other endeavors, he firmly opposes any involvement in illegal sand activities. He asked his followers not to involve in illegal things and asked them not to leave him.