JC Prabhakar Reddy moves AP High Court, seeks permission to contest in Tadipatri municipal elections

TDP senior leader and former MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy has filed a petition in Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday. He along with four others have filed a petition seeking permission to file nominations in the municipal elections. However, the court adjourned the hearing to Monday.



Meanwhile, JC Prabhakar Reddy said that the issue of municipal elections is in the court and evidence of threats occurred during the nominations for municipal elections was submitted to the court. He alleged that the nominations papers were forcibly torn during filing of nominations.

Prabhakar Reddy said that he was prevented from filing the nominations in the municipal elections and opined that he has made his lawyer file the nomination. On the other hand, JC Prabhakar Reddy demanded that village and ward volunteers be kept away from election duties and opined that if the election process goes smoothly, TDP will win.





He said he would lodge a complaint with the Election Commission over the irregularities. It has now become interesting to see what kind of judgment the High Court will give on JC Prabhakar Reddy's petition.