  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

JC Prabhakar wants Revanth Reddy to be CM of Telangana

JC Prabhakar wants Revanth Reddy to be CM of Telangana
x
Highlights

Says if Chandrababu in AP and disciple Revanth Reddy in Telangana were CMs, all the problems between the two states could be solved

Vijayawada: Tadipatri municipal chairman JC Prabhakar Reddy said that it is a matter of happiness that the Congress party is forming the government in Telangana. He said that Revanth Reddy is a student of Chandrababu. He said that Congress and TDP are allies in Telangana. He said that it would be better if Revanth Reddy was the CM. Now there is an opportunity to resolve the differences in the matter of remittances after the division of the state.

JC confidently expressed that TDP will get a big victory in AP in the next election. Chandrababu will become the CM once again. He said that if guru Chandrababu in AP and disciple Revanth Reddy in Telangana were CMs, all the problems between the two states could be solved. He said that it is natural that there is public opposition to the ruling party. He said that only Chandrababu Babu has the ability to provide good governance in AP.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X