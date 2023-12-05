JC Prabhakar wants Revanth Reddy to be CM of Telangana

Vijayawada: Tadipatri municipal chairman JC Prabhakar Reddy said that it is a matter of happiness that the Congress party is forming the government in Telangana. He said that Revanth Reddy is a student of Chandrababu. He said that Congress and TDP are allies in Telangana. He said that it would be better if Revanth Reddy was the CM. Now there is an opportunity to resolve the differences in the matter of remittances after the division of the state.

JC confidently expressed that TDP will get a big victory in AP in the next election. Chandrababu will become the CM once again. He said that if guru Chandrababu in AP and disciple Revanth Reddy in Telangana were CMs, all the problems between the two states could be solved. He said that it is natural that there is public opposition to the ruling party. He said that only Chandrababu Babu has the ability to provide good governance in AP.