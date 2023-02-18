JC responds to KGBV school woes

Anakapalli: Joint Collector Kalpana Kumari paid a visit to KGBV School in Lingarajupalem of Anakapalli district to check on the students' issue that went viral on social media recently.

Interacting with the students and enquired about the facilities provided to them and teaching skills of the faculty, the JC asked about the cleanliness, maintenance of bathrooms and quality of meals served.

Later, the JC asked school staff to explain the management of the hostel facilities. The staff was directed to take appropriate measures so that students do not face any inconvenience in future.

With a strength of 216 students, the residential school is currently running in a cyclone shelter with inadequate facilities. Kalpana Kumari asked the staff whether any sufficient building is located close by to shift the school and later inspected the buildings available.

After examining various issues, the JC informed that the Principal who caused inconvenience to the students was suspended. Officials concerned were ordered to provide better food and accommodation facilities to the students. The JC mentioned that development programmes are being carried out extensively under the 'Nadu-Nadu' scheme to change educational institutions in the state.