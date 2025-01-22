Live
JEE Mains exams begins, three students unallowed due to late arrival in Vizag
The JEE Mains exams, crucial for admissions to national engineering colleges, commenced across the country on Wednesday morning, drawing a large number of students to various exam centers, including those in Visakhapatnam. Despite the excitement and anticipation, strict adherence to scheduled timings resulted in heartbreak for three students at the Ion Digital Zone Exam Center.
Students arrived at the exam venues well ahead of time, eager to demonstrate their hard work and preparation. However, the examination staff implemented a zero-tolerance policy regarding late arrivals, where not even a minute of leeway was permitted. Unfortunately, three students arrived late due to unforeseen circumstances and were denied entry into the exam hall.
Despite their pleas to the staff for reconsideration, the officials remained firm on the rules, leaving the students devastated. After missing the opportunity to sit for their exam, these young aspirants were seen leaving the center visibly upset and in tears.
The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of punctuality, especially during high-stakes examinations, and the emotional toll that strict enforcement of such rules can have on students who have devoted considerable time and effort toward their preparation.