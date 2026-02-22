JEO inspects incense stick manufacturing unit

Tirupati: TTD Joint Executive Officer (Health & Education) Dr A Sharath inspected TTD’s incense stick manufacturing unit at SV Gosamrakshana Shala in Tirupati on Saturday. He reviewed manufacturing process, quality standards, raw material usage, packaging methods, and interacted with staff. He also suggested steps to enhance production capacity.

Dr Sharath informed that currently six varieties of incense sticks are being produced, including fragrances of chrysanthemum, rose, and lotus. Three more varieties with sampangi, veyyi varahalu, and tulasi fragrances will be introduced soon, he added. The JEO stated that the initiative aims to utilise resources available at Gosamrakshana Shala effectively while providing high quality, spiritually enriching products to the devotees.

Later, he inspected SV Goshala and directed officials to ensure timely feed, drinking water, veterinary care, cleanliness, and display of signboards indicating milk transportation schedules.

TTD Goshala Director Dr AVN Siva kumar, officials of incense unit, Goshala, and other staff were present.