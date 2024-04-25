Jhansi says she will focus on holistic development of Vizag

Visakhapatnam : A part from rendering her responsibilities as a wife and mother, YSRCP Lok Sabha candidate Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi is dedicating a large chunk of her time to campaigning, promoting Visakhapatnam as a growth engine for North Andhra and taking the welfare schemes of the ruling party and its achievements in the past 58 months forward to the masses.





As an MP candidate, she envisages a holistic future of Visakhapatnam which is poised to become the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh. In an interview with The Hans India, the MP candidate says that a long-term action plan has been readied to make the City of Destiny as a financial hub of Andhra Pradesh.



Endowed with a long coastline, Jhansi Lakshmi reiterates that Visakhapatnam has favourable resources to develop it further into a sought-after destination in the country. Among other priorities, she explains that her prime focus would be on easing the lives of fishermen community in Andhra Pradesh that has the second longest coastline in the country, running up to 974-km. “Being a two-time MP and Zilla Parishad Chairperson in Vizianagaram, my experience is coming in handy to look into various issues of Visakhapatnam from a larger perspective and consider measures to resolve them. Even earlier, I was instrumental in contributing to policy decisions for fishermen community as they were enduring chronic skin allergies due to prolonged exposure to ultraviolet rays,” Jhansi Lakshmi recalls, adding that she also recommended pension facility to fishermen, who were experiencing such health conditions, at the age of 50 years.



In the political domain, Jhansi Lakshmi mentions she has no enemies as she respects the views of opponents and used to involve them in development initiatives to derive desired output.

Responding to the Opposition’s remark on Jhansi Lakshmi’s nativity, she retorts, “I have been raised in Sriharipuram in Visakhapatnam as it is my maternal home. My academic years were spent in the city. I seriously have no clue why the Opposition is trying to label me as a non-local.”

In addition to holding a doctorate, Jhansi Lakshmi, spouse of state Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana did her MA in Philosophy and LLM.



About the response she garners while campaigning in Visakhapatnam, the Lok Sabha candidate, says, “Irrespective of the party affiliation, a number of men and women receive me well during my poll campaign. Many say that they have been deriving benefits from the government welfare schemes at their doorstep.”



Even as her campaign commences at as early as 6 am and continues till night, Jhansi Lakshmi says she never gets tired of cooking. “Especially, when my husband settles for dinner,” adds the MP candidate.

