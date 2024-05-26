Jhansi urges Centre to bring home stranded indians from Cambodia

Visakhapatnam : Former Member of Parliament and Visakhapatnam YSRCP Lok Sabha candidate Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs to provide continuous assistance to Indian nationals affected in incidents of human trafficking in Cambodia and outbreak of mob violence and attacks on foreign students that erupted in Bishkek, the capital city of Kyrgyzstan.

The LS candidate expressed concern over the horrifying experiences of students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. She said that thousands of students from India have gone to Kyrgyzstan to pursue medicine as it is comparatively affordable there but eventually ended up facing ordeals due to outbreak of violence and mob attacks on foreign students.

On Saturday, Jhansi Lakshmi requested the Indian Ministry of External Affairs to consider concrete safety measures for the Indian students and help them reach their home safely.

She requested the Indian Embassy in Bishkek to take steps to provide continuous assistance to Indian students, who came there to pursue their education.

Also, Jhansi Lakshmi appealed to the city police to take stringent action against the agents, who fraudulently sent unemployed youth from Visakhapatnam to Cambodia in the pretext of promising them data entry operator jobs. Further, she advised the youth to be more cautious while heading to other countries to pursue higher education or explore job opportunities.



The MP candidate appreciated the efforts of City Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar for busting the human trafficking network and taking appropriate measures to bring the victims back home safely. She requested the Central government to make necessary arrangements to bring the rest of the victims back to the country at the earliest.

