JioFiber services rolled out in Peddapuram

Peddapuram: Fast expanding its footprints in the State, JioFiber is being rolled out across key cities and towns throughout Andhra Pradesh in a phased manner. As part of this rollout, JioFiber services are now made available in Peddapuram.

Jio AP CEO Mandapalli Mhesh Kumar said in a statement here on Sunday that with working from home and online classes becoming the general norm of the day in the present challenging situation, consistent high-speed internet has become an essential requirement for many. To fulfil the demand, JioFiber is now offering very affordable services to people of Peddapuram.

It may be recalled here that the other key cities and towns which already offer JioFiber service include Vijayawada, Guntur, Vishakhapatnam, Tirupati, Nellore, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Anantapur, Cuddapah, Kurnool, Chittoor, Krishna, Eluru, Ongole, Srikakulam, Bobbili, Tenali, and Vizianagaram.

JioFiber has recently revamped its tariff plans to empower every Indian home, further reinforcing its customer-obsession and to celebrate Naye India Ka Naya Josh. The new JioFIber plans come with truly unlimited internet, unlimited voice calling, symmetric speed (upload speed=download speed) and affordable plans starting from just Rs 399, he stated.

JioFiber has also come up with a never before proposition of no-condition 30-day free trial for new customers wherein it provides customers with 150 mbps and unlimited Internet along with 10 OTT apps free for 30 days. Interested customers can register themselves at https://www.jio.com/registration