JMB survey aims to know pulse of public: Dy CM Amzath Basha

Kadapa (YSR district): Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha said that Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu, the mass contact programme, is aimed to know the pulse of public over the functioning of government. Addressing a press conference after launching Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu (JMB) at 27th division in Gousenagar in Kadapa city on Friday, Amzath Basha said that in the 14-day programme, 7 lakh Gruha Saradhulu and Village Secretariats' conveners would meet over 1.60 crore families across 175 constituencies in the state and collect feedback from the people. He said the party launched such an innovative programme to collect information over the implementation of government welfare schemes.

Under the JMB concept, functionaries, ministers and MLAs would meet the public and enquire them whether they were satisfied over the implementation of welfare schemes in 4 years YSRCP rule. In the programme, Basha said the cadre would explain the people about difference between implementation of welfare schemes during the YSRCP and TDP rule and seek votes in favour YSRCP in 2024 elections if they are satisfied with the government works.

He said that a brochure which narrates the welfare schemes and sticker would be handed over to the people during 14-day event.

Stating that AP has been totally neglected in 14-year TDP rule, he pointed that TDP was responsible for closure of 5,000 schools in the state. After YSRCP came to power in 2019 elections, he said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy restored them under Nadu-Nedu concept in the interest of promoting quality education among poor students.

He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was responsible for bringing revolutionary changes in education sector by implementing schemes like Ammavodi, Jagananna Goru Mudha, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Jagananna Vasathi Deevena to minimise the dropout percentage in government schools and promote quality education.