JNNURM houses allotted to displaced families

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) officials cleared encroachments in front of the Old Government General Hospital in Vijayawada, and eligible families who had been residing there were allotted JNNURM houses as part of the rehabilitation efforts. On Saturday, the beneficiaries were formally handed over the details of their newly allotted houses at the new VMC headquarters building.

Speaking on the occasion, Joint Director (Amrut) Dr Latha said that VMC Commissioner Dhyanachandra had earlier directed officials to identify and remove encroachments in the high-risk canal-side areas near the old Government Hospital, where several families had been living in unsafe conditions. Latha stated that, based on the detailed report submitted by the urban planning department, coordination was established with the relevant offices to ensure smooth allotment of houses under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM). Beneficiaries expressed relief at receiving permanent housing and thanked the municipal administration for the timely support.