JNTU-K to conduct B Tech final exams from July 19

Kakinada: In the wake of decreasing Covid cases, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University – Kakinada (JNTU-K) is gearing up to conduct examinations for BTech, B Arch, M Tech, B Pharmacy, M Pharmacy, MCA and MBA courses.

JNTU-K Controller of Examinations Venkata Reddy told 'The Hans India' that the university will first conduct the B Tech final year examinations from July 19 to July 26. Later they will conduct examinations for the second year and third year students. He said that the first year B Tech, B Pharmacy, B Arch, MCA and MBA first semester examinations will start by the end of July. The third year second semester exams will commence from the first week of August.

The second year and third year exams will be conducted in August second and third week. The first year MTech, M Pharmacy, MBA and MCA examinations will start at the end of July. Venkata Reddy instructed all engineering, pharmacy and management colleges affiliated to JNTU-K to follow the Covid norms while conducting the examinations. He said that they would conduct the examinations as per the Covid norms.

He said that students suffering from Covid would be provided a separate room following the Covid norms for writing their examinations. Students afflicted with Covid should also inform the university authorities before they take their examinations.