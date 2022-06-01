JNTU Vizianagaram gets Autonomy Status

Vizianagaram: JNTUGV College of Engineering Vizianagaram is conferred with Autonomous status by University Grants Commission (UGC). An expert committee from UGC visited the college in December 2021 and evaluated the institute on the basis of quality of education, infrastructure, achievements by faculty and students, and the percentage of students getting campus placements.

Based the committee's recommendations, UGC conferred Autonomous status to the college for 10 years.

Autonomous status attracts funding from UGC for research projects, improving the amenities, and for conducting workshops and conferences. This status also helps in providing state of the art learning environment to the students and helps in seeking funding from sources like TEQIP and RUSA, said Prof. G. Swami Naidu, Registrar of the University.

Principal of JNTUGV-CEV Prof. R. Rajeswara Rao, Teaching and Non-Teaching staff, Students of the college, expressed their elation on this occasion.