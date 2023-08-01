Live
JNTUA inks MoU with Blekinge Institute, Sweden
To jointly offer six-year integrated programme for students
Anantapur: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur and Blekinge Institute of Technology, Sweden are jointly offering 6-years integrated programme for the students. Prof G Ranga Janardhana, Vice-Chancellor of JNTUA, has given admissions letters to the students here on Monday. Speaking on this occasion, Janardhana said the students who are admitted into the JNTUA and BTH, Sweden programme, will study 3 years of course in JNTUA College of Engineering and 1 year of course in BTH, Sweden.
B Tech degree will be awarded to the students by JNTUA and B S degree will be awarded by BTH, Sweden. If a student wants to continue to pursue MS, they have to complete the course work in BTH, Sweden for 2 years and the M S Degree will be awarded by BTH, Sweden.
In order to provide global opportunities for the students of this region, the JNTUA entered into an MoU with BTH, Sweden, the Vice- Chancellor said.
The students are admitted into Integrated Programmes in Computer Science and Integrated Programmes in artificial intelligence and machine learning.
Prof C Shasidhar, Registrar, Prof P Sujatha, Director, Foreign Affairs and alumni matters, Prof R Kiranmayi, Director of Admissions from JNTUA, and Gurudatta Velpula and Phanisekhar Gandham from BTH, Sweden were present.