JNTUA to conduct 12th convocation today

Anantapur: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUA) is holding its 12th convocation on Saturday. The convocation will be inaugurated by Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at 12 pm.

Education Minister Botcha Sathyanarayana will also be participating, according to Vice-Chancellor G Ranga Janardhana. Addressing a press conference at the JNTUA campus here on Friday, Janardhana said that as many as 7 toppers will be given gold medals in different branches. They include A Kishore of Visvodaya Engineering College of Kavali town, K Supriya of SV Engineering College of Women, Tirupati, T Sreekanth of Venkatesa Perumak Engineering College, Puttur, R Vishnu Sri of Venkateshwara College of Engineering, Kodavalur, T Haritha of Visvodaya Institute of Tech and Science, Kavali, T Nagarohini of Narayana Engineering College, Nellore and K Manoja of S V College of Engineering, Tirupati. The university gold medal for pharmacy student is B Penchala Kumari of Annamacharya College of Pharmacy of Rajampet. In all, 35 students will be receiving gold medals in different streams. In all degrees will be awarded to 16,096 students. Registrar Sasidhar and Rector Vijay Kumar are playing a key role in making foolproof arrangements for the convocation.