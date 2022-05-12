JNTUA VC invites Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan for varsity convocation

Anantapur: JNTUA Vice Chancellor Prof G Ranga Janardhana has personally met Andhra Pradesh Governor and Chancellor of the University Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and extended the invitation requesting him to attend the 12th convocation of JNTUA on May 14 in Anantapur.

The Governor had accepted the invitation to be present for the convocation. The Vice Chancellor also met the Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana and invited him to be the special guest of honour for the convocation.

The VC met various government officials including Governor special chief secretary R P Sisodia, PS to Governor Bharat Chandra Behera, Principle Secretary to government, Higher Education J Syamala Rao and AP Higher Education Chairman Prof K Hemachandra Reddy. The Vice Chancellor invited all of them personally to attend the convocation.