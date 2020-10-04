JNTUA warns affiliated colleges to clear arrears

Anantapur: JNTUA Vice-Chancellor S Srinivasa Kumar has taken a tough stance regarding realisation of dues to the tune of Rs 36.70 crore from affiliated engineering colleges. He warned engineering college managements that they would lose their affiliation if the dues were not cleared forthwith. The VC's warning comes amidst the complacency of several managements with political background. Tens of college managements either are TDP or YSRCP political functionaries enjoying wide political clout. With the VC adopting a tough stance and a no-nonsense posture, the politically influential managements are in a dilemma.



Out of the 169 colleges affiliated to JNTUA as many as 141 managements have not cleared their dues to the tune of Rs 36 odd crores. In Anantapur 25 colleges, Kadapa 32, Kurnool 22, Nellore 32 and Chittoor 39 colleges are in the defaulters list.

The colleges are unwilling to clear their fee dues despite receiving fee reimbursement from the government. The colleges have to pay Rs 2,000 towards university fund and other fees as per student ratio to the varsity every year. However, several colleges have not been paying these fees. Though managements charge extra from the students, it is not remitted to the university.

Affiliation fee will be collected from each student is Rs 175 as it is 0.5 per cent of the annual tuition fee. Now, as tuition fees are different for each college, 0.5 per cent has become the basis for the affiliation fee instead of earlier Rs 175. This fee is in addition to the common services fee collected from each student and paid to the varsity. While in the first-year it is Rs 2,000, from second-year onwards the fee is Rs 1,500 per student. Although the VC tenure ends in December, he has a vision for university which can only be fulfilled if he is nominated for a second term. Infrastructure creation in terms of buildings for expansion of courses, boosting of faculty strength and launching new courses. His vision is for starting new courses including pharmacy, hotel management, hospital management and a music college in memory of late legendary singer S P Balasubramanyam, who was a student of the university engineering college.