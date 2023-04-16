Job mela draws huge response in Rajampet

Rajampet (Annamayya district) : Over 8,000 unemployed youth thronged the mega job mela organised at Annamacharya Engineering college in Rajampet town on Saturday.

Over 80 multinational companies such as Oracle, L&T, Zen Pact, TCS, IBM and Amazon participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajampet MP P Midhun Reddy has urged the youth to avail the opportunity. In view of providing employment to educated youth, he said the government has introduced such an innovative concept of holding mega job melas across the state with the initiation of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

District Collector PS Girisha said that over 6,000 unemployed youth got jobs in the three job melas organised after the formation of Annamayya district.

He said that 6 skill hubs have been set up with an aim to provide skill development training to the unemployed youth in the district. He urged the youth to utilise the opportunity.

Rajampet MLA Meda Mallikarjuna Reddy said that AP was the only state in the entire country conducting job melas for the unemployed youth.

Railway Kodur MLA Korumutla Srinivasulu, ZP Chairman Akepati Amarnath Reddy, SP Gangadhar Rao, AP Skill Development Centre officer Harikrishna, Rajampet Municipal Chairman P Srinivasulu Reddy and others were present.