Job Mela: Over 2,500 secure jobs in various companies

Markapuram: As many as 4,800 people attended the mega job fair organised by the initiation of Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and his son Raghava Reddy in Markapuram on Thursday, and more than 2,500 of them secured jobs in various companies.

Magunta Raghava Reddy and local MLA Kandula Narayana Reddy inaugurated the job fair. The job fair featured recruitment from a wide range of prominent companies across multiple sectors, including Tech Mahindra, Cognizant, Wipro, Gear Up Tech Solutions, Fluxtek Solutions, Imarque Solutions from IT and technology sector, AXIS Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, IDFC, Mahindra Finance, Bajaj Finance, Muthoot Finance from Financial Services sector, Tata Strive, Varun Motors, Hero Corporation, TVS, MRF Tires, ISUZU from manufacturing and automotive industry, Amazon, Paytm, Zepto, Dial from E-commerce and Tech Platforms, Apollo Pharmacy, Ken Lab Private Limited, RS Pharma from Pharmaceutical and Healthcare sector, Amara Raja Batteries, Daikin, G4S Securities, Malavika Developers, Blue Star, VLR Facilities, Teleperformance from other sectors.

A total of 2,549 from the 4,800 plus candidates cleared the recruitment process and received offer letters, while 200 candidates were told to wait for a week for confirmation.